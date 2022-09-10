Why Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply a decrease of -15.49% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The AHI share’s 52-week high remains $7.77, putting it -859.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $18.13M, with an average of 13.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AHI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

After registering a -15.49% downside in the last session, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -15.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.49%, and 57.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.40%. Short interest in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) saw shorts transact 24980.0 shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 73.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHI has been trading -270.37% off suggested target high and -270.37% from its likely low.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) estimates and forecasts

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Human Imaging Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Advanced Human Imaging Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.58% of the shares at 0.58% float percentage. In total, 0.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33624.0 shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51276.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stonex Group Inc. with 32940.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $19105.0.