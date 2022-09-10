Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Up 25.63% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -55.68% – Here’s What To Do Now

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.15, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The VOR share’s 52-week high remains $18.51, putting it -259.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.83. The company has a valuation of $198.28M, with an average of 77700.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 125.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VOR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the last session, Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.96 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.01%, and 7.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.68%. Short interest in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) saw shorts transact 2.25 million shares and set a 10.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.13, implying an increase of 75.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOR has been trading -637.86% off suggested target high and 22.33% from its likely low.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vor Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) shares are -39.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.00% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.00% this quarter before falling -38.00% for the next one.

VOR Dividends

Vor Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

Vor Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 10.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.14% of the shares at 93.06% float percentage. In total, 83.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.12 million shares (or 29.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 6.36 million shares, or about 16.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $38.42 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 1.92 million.