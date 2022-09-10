Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) Shares Fall By -1.15 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.31, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The VLD share’s 52-week high remains $13.18, putting it -205.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $879.89M, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Velo3D Inc. (VLD), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VLD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the last session, Velo3D Inc. (VLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.46 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.15%, and -14.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.81%. Short interest in Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) saw shorts transact 7.75 million shares and set a 2.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.79, implying an increase of 10.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLD has been trading -39.21% off suggested target high and 53.6% from its likely low.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Velo3D Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares are -39.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.29% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 86.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 217.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $17.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6 million and $8.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 198.00% before jumping 184.20% in the following quarter.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Velo3D Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Velo3D Inc. insiders hold 15.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.67% of the shares at 66.85% float percentage. In total, 56.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 37.86 million shares (or 20.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 30.35 million shares, or about 16.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $282.57 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 7.13 million shares. This is just over 3.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 2.62 million.