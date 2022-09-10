Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The UXIN share’s 52-week high remains $3.48, putting it -397.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $320.89M, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the last session, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7200 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and 15.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.70%. Short interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw shorts transact 5.67 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $390.63 million and $42.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited has its next earnings report out on December 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uxin Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders hold 5.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.64% of the shares at 41.79% float percentage. In total, 39.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 41.28 million shares (or 10.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with 11.24 million shares, or about 2.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.72 million.

We also have Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 3.95 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.32 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 0.97 million.