urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.27, to imply a decrease of -8.66% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The UGRO share’s 52-week high remains $16.30, putting it -398.47% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.51. The company has a valuation of $34.89M, with an average of 78770.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 67.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for urban-gro Inc. (UGRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UGRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

After registering a -8.66% downside in the last session, urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.87 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -8.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.10%, and -44.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.80%. Short interest in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 4.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 66.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UGRO has been trading -266.97% off suggested target high and -144.65% from its likely low.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing urban-gro Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) shares are -65.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -733.33% against 20.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $19.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.15 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 91.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

UGRO Dividends

urban-gro Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. urban-gro Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders

urban-gro Inc. insiders hold 27.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.47% of the shares at 38.09% float percentage. In total, 27.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 13.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.34 million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.63 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 13.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 4.75% of the shares, all valued at about 2.41 million.