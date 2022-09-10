Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply a decrease of -5.16% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The UPC share’s 52-week high remains $2.77, putting it -403.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $11.40M, with an average of 27760.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

After registering a -5.16% downside in the last session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6434 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -5.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.58%, and -16.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.36%. Short interest in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) saw shorts transact 22630.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC insiders hold 57.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.13% of the shares at 12.04% float percentage. In total, 5.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pura Vida Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 5.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 14220.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17991.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8802.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9682.0