Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Stock Gained 31.76% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.84, to imply an increase of 10.95% or $1.76 in intraday trading. The TNP share’s 52-week high remains $16.66, putting it 6.61% up since that peak but still an impressive 61.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.95. The company has a valuation of $481.68M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 223.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.32.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

After registering a 10.95% upside in the last session, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.14 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 10.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.87%, and 31.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.41%. Short interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 6.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNP has been trading -40.13% off suggested target high and 27.13% from its likely low.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) shares are 105.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 203.98% against 18.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 188.60% this quarter before jumping 160.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $192.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $188.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $88.85 million and $77.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 116.70% before jumping 143.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -43.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 181.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited insiders hold 34.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.15% of the shares at 21.74% float percentage. In total, 14.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.34 million shares, or about 1.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.02 million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 0.38 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89834.0, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.81 million.