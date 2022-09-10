This Is A Time To Invest In X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply an increase of 0.85% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The XFOR share’s 52-week high remains $6.18, putting it -423.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $81.80M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 320.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XFOR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

After registering a 0.85% upside in the last session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.46%, and -7.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.47%. Short interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw shorts transact 0.59 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares are -45.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.39% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.50% this quarter before jumping 43.40% for the next one.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 2.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.68% of the shares at 87.72% float percentage. In total, 85.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 9.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tri Locum Partners, LP with 1.72 million shares, or about 5.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about 0.46 million.