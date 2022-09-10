This Is A Time To Invest In Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.96, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SGML share’s 52-week high remains $25.59, putting it -2.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.96. The company has a valuation of $3.15B, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 455.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGML a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.26 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.24%, and 11.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.77%. Short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 1.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.58, implying an increase of 25.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGML has been trading -80.29% off suggested target high and -8.17% from its likely low.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sigma Lithium Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares are 126.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.16% against 10.30%.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Sigma Lithium Corporation insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.11% of the shares at 59.58% float percentage. In total, 59.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.29 million shares (or 2.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. with 1.26 million shares, or about 1.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17.18 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and BlackRock Commodity Strategy Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 0.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 5.28 million.