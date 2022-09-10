This Is A Time To Build A Position In FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.30, to imply a decrease of -0.23% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The FTCI share’s 52-week high remains $11.20, putting it -160.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.12. The company has a valuation of $448.79M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.23% downside in the last session, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.41 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.23%, and -21.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.12%. Short interest in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw shorts transact 4.36 million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FTC Solar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) shares are -23.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.58% against 16.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.80% this quarter before jumping 29.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $32.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.93 million.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FTC Solar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.