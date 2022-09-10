There Has Been A 7.61% Incline For Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM). So What’s Next?

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.48, to imply an increase of 7.61% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The FARM share’s 52-week high remains $9.28, putting it -69.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.33. The company has a valuation of $105.54M, with an average of 86190.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 47.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FARM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) trade information

After registering a 7.61% upside in the last session, Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.74 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 7.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and 8.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.44%. Short interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 8.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.50, implying an increase of 56.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.50 and $12.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FARM has been trading -128.1% off suggested target high and -128.1% from its likely low.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Farmer Bros. Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) shares are -10.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.11% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.00% this quarter before falling -114.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $110.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $114.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.86 million and $104.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.80% before jumping 8.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -10.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

FARM Dividends

Farmer Bros. Co. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farmer Bros. Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s Major holders

Farmer Bros. Co. insiders hold 24.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.08% of the shares at 77.79% float percentage. In total, 59.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by 22NW, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 7.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 0.98 million shares, or about 5.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.0 million.

We also have EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Tocqueville Phoenix Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 2.58 million.