There Has Been A -0.60% Decline For LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX). So What’s Next?

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The LMDX share’s 52-week high remains $11.09, putting it -572.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $270.32M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 698.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LMDX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.38%, and -6.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.48%. Short interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 70.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LMDX has been trading -445.45% off suggested target high and -142.42% from its likely low.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LumiraDx Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) shares are -72.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -83.82% against 3.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $53.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.02 million.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LumiraDx Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

LumiraDx Limited insiders hold 56.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.63% of the shares at 19.82% float percentage. In total, 8.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 12.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cvs Health Corp with 5.53 million shares, or about 12.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $33.19 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 24829.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92363.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2395.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 14370.0.