The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Is Worth A Gamble At $15.82

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.82, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The COCO share’s 52-week high remains $18.61, putting it -17.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.51. The company has a valuation of $913.45M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 329.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.08 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.86%, and 28.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.63%. Short interest in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) saw shorts transact 2.42 million shares and set a 6.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.50, implying a decrease of -9.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COCO has been trading 5.18% off suggested target high and 11.5% from its likely low.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Vita Coco Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares are 82.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.14% against 3.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $115.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.93 million.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Vita Coco Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

The Vita Coco Company Inc. insiders hold 19.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.73% of the shares at 61.53% float percentage. In total, 49.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Granahan Investment Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 4.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Times Square Capital Management, LLC with 1.11 million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.93 million.

We also have JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Lord Abbett High Yield Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about 8.61 million.