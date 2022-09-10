So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Up Almost 8.70% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 6.93% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SY share’s 52-week high remains $5.88, putting it -476.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $104.64M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 423.47K shares over the past 3 months.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

After registering a 6.93% upside in the last session, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 6.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.25%, and 8.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.03%. Short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw shorts transact 2.63 million shares and set a 7.84 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $67.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.40% before dropping -12.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -247.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.03% annually.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. So-Young International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders hold 50.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.72% of the shares at 125.42% float percentage. In total, 61.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 17.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oasis Management Co Ltd. with 4.42 million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $8.75 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95071.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 83482.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.