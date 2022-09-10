Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) Down Almost -19.08% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 7.59% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SMTS share’s 52-week high remains $2.84, putting it -504.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $77.35M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 156.10K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 7.59% upside in the last session, Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4800 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 7.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.71%, and -19.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.19%. Short interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) saw shorts transact 85690.0 shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.47, implying an increase of 68.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.96 and $2.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMTS has been trading -378.72% off suggested target high and -104.26% from its likely low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sierra Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares are -71.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -115.38% against 17.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $67.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.7 million and $62.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.00% before jumping 13.40% in the following quarter.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sierra Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 6.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

Sierra Metals Inc. insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.09% of the shares at 47.55% float percentage. In total, 47.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 43.74 million shares (or 26.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 6.89 million shares, or about 4.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.26 million.

We also have Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund holds roughly 6.58 million shares. This is just over 4.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 0.73 million.