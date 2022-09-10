Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.68, to imply a decrease of -3.94% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The SIDU share’s 52-week high remains $29.70, putting it -1008.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $43.17M, with an average of 3.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

After registering a -3.94% downside in the last session, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.22 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and -15.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.52%. Short interest in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 64.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIDU has been trading -179.85% off suggested target high and -179.85% from its likely low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sidus Space Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) shares are -29.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.00% against -4.20%.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sidus Space Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.21% of the shares at 3.21% float percentage. In total, 3.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14403.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46233.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 14545.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $46689.0.