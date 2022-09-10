Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) After -742.27% Decline From High?

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply an increase of 13.03% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The IMBI share’s 52-week high remains $8.17, putting it -742.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $28.70M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 127.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMBI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

After registering a 13.03% upside in the last session, iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 13.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.06%, and -30.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.83%. Short interest in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.17, implying an increase of 81.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMBI has been trading -1034.02% off suggested target high and -54.64% from its likely low.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iMedia Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) shares are -84.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.43% against -4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $137.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $188.25 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 7.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iMedia Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

iMedia Brands Inc. insiders hold 14.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.00% of the shares at 31.50% float percentage. In total, 27.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 1.21 million shares, or about 5.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.17 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.63 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.5 million.