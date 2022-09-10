Should Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Rally After -3034.48% Drop From High?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.90, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The BWV share’s 52-week high remains $90.90, putting it -3034.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $38.95M, with an average of 2.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

After registering a 3.57% upside in the last session, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.02 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.84%, and 17.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.95%. Short interest in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. insiders hold 55.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.37% of the shares at 23.40% float percentage. In total, 10.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Financial Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 18333.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.04 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 4418.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9410.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3818.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 16837.0.