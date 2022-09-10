SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) Have Dipped -55.85% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 13.59% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The SBET share’s 52-week high remains $6.10, putting it -421.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $26.44M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 127.01K shares over the past 3 months.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

After registering a 13.59% upside in the last session, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2200 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 13.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.84%, and 14.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.85%. Short interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) saw shorts transact 54660.0 shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) estimates and forecasts

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s Major holders

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. insiders hold 55.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.60% of the shares at 5.81% float percentage. In total, 2.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 92744.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 20794.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24328.0