SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply a decrease of -5.01% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SEAC share’s 52-week high remains $3.44, putting it -681.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $21.57M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 951.16K shares over the past 3 months.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

After registering a -5.01% downside in the last session, SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5201 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.98%, and -21.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.50%. Short interest in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 85.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEAC has been trading -581.82% off suggested target high and -581.82% from its likely low.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.6 million.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SeaChange International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

SeaChange International Inc. insiders hold 19.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.97% of the shares at 22.41% float percentage. In total, 17.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.82 million shares (or 3.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.77 million shares, or about 1.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.19 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.64 million.