RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Drops -33.81% YTD: What’s Next?

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.31, to imply a decrease of -5.91% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The RIBT share’s 52-week high remains $8.99, putting it -289.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $12.80M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.82K shares over the past 3 months.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

After registering a -5.91% downside in the last session, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.06 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -5.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.69%, and -31.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.81%. Short interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw shorts transact 1.18 million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.47 million and $6.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.90% before jumping 10.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 34.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.00% annually.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RiceBran Technologies has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

RiceBran Technologies insiders hold 2.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.87% of the shares at 9.14% float percentage. In total, 8.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.23 million shares (or 17.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.29 million shares, or about 2.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.58 million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.