ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 9.44% YTD Gain?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.82, to imply an increase of 4.81% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The PFHC share’s 52-week high remains $23.62, putting it -19.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.18. The company has a valuation of $2.75B, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PFHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) trade information

After registering a 4.81% upside in the last session, ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.25 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 4.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.59%, and 11.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.44%. Short interest in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.07, implying an increase of 29.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFHC has been trading -66.5% off suggested target high and -5.95% from its likely low.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $344.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $537.98 million.

PFHC Dividends

ProFrac Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)’s Major holders

ProFrac Holding Corp. insiders hold 65.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.37% of the shares at 39.01% float percentage. In total, 13.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Emerald Advisers, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 2.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with 0.66 million shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.0 million.

We also have PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd and First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 3.2 million.