Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Gain Of 13.32 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.27, to imply a decrease of -2.20% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The PRVA share’s 52-week high remains $44.64, putting it -8.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.99. The company has a valuation of $4.56B, with an average of 1.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRVA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

After registering a -2.20% downside in the last session, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.12 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -2.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.95%, and 13.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.53%. Short interest in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw shorts transact 1.98 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Privia Health Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares are 65.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -172.22% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.20% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $523.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $537.63 million.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Privia Health Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.