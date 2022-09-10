PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Plunging -78.82% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PYPD share’s 52-week high remains $8.57, putting it -693.52% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $79.61M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 183.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PYPD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the last session, PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -79.96%, and -82.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.18%. Short interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) saw shorts transact 55640.0 shares and set a 5.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.38, implying an increase of 68.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYPD has been trading -270.37% off suggested target high and -131.48% from its likely low.

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PolyPid Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) shares are -78.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.54% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.70% this quarter before falling -5.70% for the next one.

PYPD Dividends

PolyPid Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PolyPid Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s Major holders

PolyPid Ltd. insiders hold 21.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.00% of the shares at 20.38% float percentage. In total, 16.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 1.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SilverArc Capital Management, LLC with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.75 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 88426.0 shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12545.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 67492.0.