POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 53.04% YTD Gain?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.57, to imply a decrease of -0.23% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PNT share’s 52-week high remains $11.72, putting it -36.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.25. The company has a valuation of $753.47M, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 734.81K shares over the past 3 months.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

After registering a -0.23% downside in the last session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.36 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.21%, and -4.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.04%. Short interest in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw shorts transact 11.5 million shares and set a 11.37 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing POINT Biopharma Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares are 48.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.35% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.70% this quarter before falling -31.60% for the next one.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. insiders hold 17.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.48% of the shares at 54.18% float percentage. In total, 44.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 3.37 million shares, or about 3.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $26.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 10.79 million.