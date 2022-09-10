PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Up 22.52% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -51.12% – Here’s What You Need To Do

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.10, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The PETQ share’s 52-week high remains $28.58, putting it -157.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.60. The company has a valuation of $341.44M, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 419.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PETQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.26 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.92%, and -21.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.12%. Short interest in PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw shorts transact 2.49 million shares and set a 10.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.25, implying an increase of 59.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PETQ has been trading -170.27% off suggested target high and -89.19% from its likely low.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PetIQ Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) shares are -49.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.51% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.20% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $259.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $237.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $271.01 million and $210.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.30% before jumping 12.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 83.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

PETQ Dividends

PetIQ Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PetIQ Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s Major holders

PetIQ Inc. insiders hold 0.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.83% of the shares at 107.67% float percentage. In total, 106.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.51 million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eos Management, L.P. with 1.97 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $48.13 million.

We also have Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 4.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 3.50% of the shares, all valued at about 24.97 million.