Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Slid -9.50% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.81, to imply a decrease of -1.63% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PASG share’s 52-week high remains $12.10, putting it -568.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $99.55M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 344.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

After registering a -1.63% downside in the last session, Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1200 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.50%, and -9.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.50%. Short interest in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) saw shorts transact 1.32 million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Passage Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) shares are -38.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.52% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.80% this quarter before jumping 10.30% for the next one.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Passage Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

Passage Bio Inc. insiders hold 9.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.68% of the shares at 89.40% float percentage. In total, 80.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 13.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with 5.01 million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.44 million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about 1.36 million.