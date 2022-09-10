Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Is Down -1.94% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply a decrease of -3.26% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The OTRK share’s 52-week high remains $14.79, putting it -2043.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $16.79M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OTRK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

After registering a -3.26% downside in the last session, Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7600 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.94%, and -14.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.09%. Short interest in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw shorts transact 2.35 million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTRK has been trading -334.78% off suggested target high and -334.78% from its likely low.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before jumping 21.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -82.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.89 million and $10.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -81.10% before dropping -71.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -71.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ontrak Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Ontrak Inc. insiders hold 35.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.05% of the shares at 21.73% float percentage. In total, 14.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.45 million shares (or 5.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AQR Capital Management, LLC with 0.3 million shares, or about 1.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Russell Investment Funds-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.