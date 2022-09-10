Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply a decrease of -3.69% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NUWE share’s 52-week high remains $4.19, putting it -392.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $8.92M, with an average of 20.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NUWE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

After registering a -3.69% downside in the last session, Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3600 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.33%, and 27.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.44%. Short interest in Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw shorts transact 12670.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.83, implying an increase of 77.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NUWE has been trading -429.41% off suggested target high and -194.12% from its likely low.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuwellis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares are -7.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.34% against -2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.30% this quarter before jumping 45.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.51 million and $1.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -15.50% before jumping 32.20% in the following quarter.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuwellis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Nuwellis Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.93% of the shares at 9.02% float percentage. In total, 8.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.18 million shares, or about 3.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 30345.0 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18076.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9397.0, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 5597.0.