Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.48, to imply an increase of 5.66% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The RENT share’s 52-week high remains $24.77, putting it -452.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.99. The company has a valuation of $310.82M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 953.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

After registering a 5.66% upside in the last session, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.52 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 5.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.92%, and -14.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.03%. Short interest in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) saw shorts transact 9.29 million shares and set a 9.23 days time to cover.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rent the Runway Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) shares are -16.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.74% against -3.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $73.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.72 million.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rent the Runway Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Rent the Runway Inc. insiders hold 5.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.39% of the shares at 86.90% float percentage. In total, 82.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.18 million shares (or 13.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.37 million shares, or about 10.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $43.92 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 4.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 6.94 million.