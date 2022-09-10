Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply an increase of 1.91% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EVFM share’s 52-week high remains $13.05, putting it -3738.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $29.14M, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

After registering a 1.91% upside in the last session, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3500 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.80%, and -28.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.95%. Short interest in Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw shorts transact 10.99 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evofem Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) shares are -94.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.61% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.30% this quarter before jumping 92.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 281.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $6.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.86 million and $3.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 225.80% before jumping 165.50% in the following quarter.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

Evofem Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 8.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.15% of the shares at 4.55% float percentage. In total, 4.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.26 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.79 million.