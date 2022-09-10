Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.35, to imply an increase of 1.40% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ATAI share’s 52-week high remains $17.84, putting it -310.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.95. The company has a valuation of $708.79M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 806.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

After registering a 1.40% upside in the last session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.45 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.91%, and -7.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.99%. Short interest in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw shorts transact 5.65 million shares and set a 6.67 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atai Life Sciences N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are -18.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.31% against -11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.50% this quarter before jumping 61.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -99.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110k.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atai Life Sciences N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Atai Life Sciences N.V. insiders hold 9.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.25% of the shares at 35.58% float percentage. In total, 32.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alpha Wave Global, LP with 2.13 million shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.29 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 4.53 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 4.04 million.