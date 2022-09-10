Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -58.37% Year-To-Date

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74. The MNTS share’s 52-week high remains $12.80, putting it -635.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.61. The company has a valuation of $144.89M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 752.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Momentus Inc. (MNTS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MNTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8450 this Friday, 09/09/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.75%, and -18.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.37%. Short interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw shorts transact 4.14 million shares and set a 3.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 50.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNTS has been trading -187.36% off suggested target high and -14.94% from its likely low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Momentus Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares are -20.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -171.18% against -4.20%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Momentus Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Momentus Inc. insiders hold 5.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.90% of the shares at 47.65% float percentage. In total, 44.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prime Movers Lab, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.63 million shares (or 31.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.74 million shares, or about 3.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $8.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.95 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 2.45 million.