MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Has Recovered 14.66% So Far, But Another -192.41% Loss Is Possible.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply an increase of 6.42% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The MNSO share’s 52-week high remains $16.96, putting it -192.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.95. The company has a valuation of $2.17B, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNSO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

After registering a 6.42% upside in the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.26 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.08%, and -0.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.50%. Short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw shorts transact 6.47 million shares and set a 7.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.99, implying an increase of 89.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.65 and $103.62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNSO has been trading -1686.55% off suggested target high and -169.83% from its likely low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MINISO Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are -36.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.57% against -3.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $394.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $429.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $417.13 million and $410.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.50% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.87, with the share yield ticking at 32.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders hold 4.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.93% of the shares at 18.85% float percentage. In total, 17.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.47 million shares (or 4.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 10.82 million shares, or about 3.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $62.78 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 5.26 million.