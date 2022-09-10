Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Stock Falling -11.57% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 5.94% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The MREO share’s 52-week high remains $2.80, putting it -161.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $125.17M, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

After registering a 5.94% upside in the last session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1600 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 5.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.14%, and -11.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.12%. Short interest in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw shorts transact 5.21 million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mereo BioPharma Group plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares are -22.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -73.53% against 0.50%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo BioPharma Group plc insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.78% of the shares at 79.82% float percentage. In total, 79.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.26 million shares (or 14.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rubric Capital Management LP with 15.0 million shares, or about 12.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $16.8 million.

We also have Tekla Healthcare Investors and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Tekla Healthcare Investors holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.7 million.