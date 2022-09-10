MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) Has Fallen -170.38% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.38, to imply a decrease of -1.54% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The MXCT share’s 52-week high remains $17.25, putting it -170.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $699.89M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 453.33K shares over the past 3 months.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside in the last session, MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.67 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.06%, and 12.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.39%. Short interest in MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) saw shorts transact 2.09 million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MaxCyte Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) shares are 13.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.10% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.00% this quarter before falling -166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $9.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.83 million and $10.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.00% before dropping -6.10% in the following quarter.

MXCT Dividends

MaxCyte Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MaxCyte Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)’s Major holders

MaxCyte Inc. insiders hold 5.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.95% of the shares at 86.45% float percentage. In total, 81.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Casdin Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.97 million shares (or 13.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.44 million shares, or about 5.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $38.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.65 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.36 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 16.48 million.