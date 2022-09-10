LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Surged -35.57% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92. The LX share’s 52-week high remains $7.01, putting it -265.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $364.01M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 992.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0100 this Friday, 09/09/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.52%, and -7.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.26%. Short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.30, implying an increase of 89.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.60 and $26.76 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LX has been trading -1293.75% off suggested target high and -712.5% from its likely low.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are -35.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -60.51% against -22.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -48.40% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.79 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 288.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.36% annually.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 17 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 4.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.35% of the shares at 28.54% float percentage. In total, 27.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Man Group PLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.76 million shares (or 3.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.13 million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.82 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.56 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 3.67 million.