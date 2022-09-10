Is Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: APLD) Poised For Further Gains At A 62.39% Distance From The Low?

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply an increase of 8.13% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The APLD share’s 52-week high remains $34.20, putting it -1413.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $208.24M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APLD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

After registering a 8.13% upside in the last session, Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.30 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 8.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.20%, and 7.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.01%. Short interest in Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) saw shorts transact 2.69 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.17, implying an increase of 72.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLD has been trading -386.73% off suggested target high and -121.24% from its likely low.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Blockchain Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) shares are -81.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 123.08% against 12.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,511.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.9 million.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Blockchain Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Applied Blockchain Inc. insiders hold 27.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.16% of the shares at 29.03% float percentage. In total, 21.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hood River Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.03 million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harvey Partners, LLC with 2.71 million shares, or about 2.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.12 million.

We also have Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 0.55 million.