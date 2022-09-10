Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Have Inclined 4.36% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.00, to imply a decrease of -0.76% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ICPT share’s 52-week high remains $21.25, putting it -25.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.81. The company has a valuation of $674.73M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 913.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ICPT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

After registering a -0.76% downside in the last session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.64 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.87%, and 1.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.36%. Short interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw shorts transact 10.34 million shares and set a 13.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.33, implying an increase of 35.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $82.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICPT has been trading -382.35% off suggested target high and 41.18% from its likely low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares are 11.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 110.80% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -48.50% this quarter before jumping 3,581.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $95.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.58 million and $92.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.90% before jumping 31.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 65.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.89% annually.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.26% of the shares at 101.85% float percentage. In total, 97.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.66 million shares, or about 8.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $43.2 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.86 million shares. This is just over 9.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about 16.2 million.