Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Recovered 48.91% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 18.10% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The INTR share’s 52-week high remains $4.63, putting it -12.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.10. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 459.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the last session, Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.35 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.14%, and 19.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.10%. Short interest in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) saw shorts transact 86280.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $181.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $204.44 million.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inter & Co Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Inter & Co Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.