Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Up 213.29% Year-To-Date

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.48, to imply an increase of 6.16% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The HUSA share’s 52-week high remains $16.61, putting it -270.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $38.84M, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

After registering a 6.16% upside in the last session, Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.82 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 6.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.07%, and 17.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 213.29%. Short interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) saw shorts transact 1.04 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $137.50, implying an increase of 96.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $137.50 and $137.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUSA has been trading -2969.2% off suggested target high and -2969.2% from its likely low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Houston American Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Houston American Energy Corp. insiders hold 9.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.32% of the shares at 11.37% float percentage. In total, 10.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 3.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.77 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.68 million.