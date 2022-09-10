GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -78.43% YTD

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply an increase of 2.39% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The GRNA share’s 52-week high remains $15.80, putting it -638.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $264.70M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 553.96K shares over the past 3 months.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

After registering a 2.39% upside in the last session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.68 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 2.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.06%, and -45.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.43%. Short interest in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) saw shorts transact 1.68 million shares and set a 4.79 days time to cover.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings insiders hold 46.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.88% of the shares at 46.62% float percentage. In total, 24.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cormorant Asset Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.71 million shares (or 5.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 5.22 million shares, or about 4.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $50.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.79 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 6.07 million.