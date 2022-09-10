Following A 4.20% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA)?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.92, to imply an increase of 2.06% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The VRNA share’s 52-week high remains $14.69, putting it -34.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.41. The company has a valuation of $677.26M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 930.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VRNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

After registering a 2.06% upside in the last session, Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.50 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.20%, and 0.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.50%. Short interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw shorts transact 18410.0 shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.43, implying an increase of 57.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRNA has been trading -183.88% off suggested target high and -55.68% from its likely low.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verona Pharma plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares are 118.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.70% this quarter before falling -243.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -79.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.17 million.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verona Pharma plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Verona Pharma plc insiders hold 11.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.65% of the shares at 69.31% float percentage. In total, 61.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 9.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 5.11 million shares, or about 8.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $25.49 million.

We also have Tekla World Healthcare Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Tekla World Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 1.58 million.