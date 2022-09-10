ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decrease of -0.15% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The MOHO share’s 52-week high remains $0.89, putting it -535.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $6.79M, with an average of 5.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ECMOHO Limited (MOHO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MOHO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

After registering a -0.15% downside in the last session, ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1600 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.43%, and -63.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.47%. Short interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 97.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOHO has been trading -3471.43% off suggested target high and -3471.43% from its likely low.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ECMOHO Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

ECMOHO Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.90% of the shares at 2.90% float percentage. In total, 2.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 1.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.29 million shares, or about 0.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $81596.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 25665.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4506.0