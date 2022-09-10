Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Fell -119.88% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.02, to imply an increase of 2.83% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The BROS share’s 52-week high remains $81.40, putting it -119.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.05. The company has a valuation of $6.21B, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

After registering a 2.83% upside in the last session, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.49 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.29%, and -15.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.28%. Short interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) saw shorts transact 7.54 million shares and set a 8.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.22, implying an increase of 26.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $64.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BROS has been trading -72.88% off suggested target high and 0.05% from its likely low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dutch Bros Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares are -30.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.00% against 3.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $182 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $191.88 million.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dutch Bros Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Dutch Bros Inc. insiders hold 14.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.80% of the shares at 71.41% float percentage. In total, 60.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.86 million shares (or 12.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.78 million shares, or about 4.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $98.32 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.8 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 27.76 million.