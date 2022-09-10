Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CRGE share’s 52-week high remains $8.46, putting it -286.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $463.95M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRGE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.83 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.09%, and -23.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.78%. Short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) saw shorts transact 6.74 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 72.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRGE has been trading -265.3% off suggested target high and -265.3% from its likely low.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $152.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120.5 million.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Charge Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 62.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.50% of the shares at 20.16% float percentage. In total, 7.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Creative Planning. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 62680.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 30933.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.44 million shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 7.27 million.