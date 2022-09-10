Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) Stock?

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.78, to imply an increase of 6.94% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The DTC share’s 52-week high remains $23.39, putting it -389.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.66. The company has a valuation of $457.97M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 591.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) trade information

After registering a 6.94% upside in the last session, Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.88 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.44%, and -20.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.42%. Short interest in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) saw shorts transact 3.14 million shares and set a 7.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 50.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DTC has been trading -130.13% off suggested target high and -67.36% from its likely low.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solo Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) shares are -50.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.06% against -14.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $122.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.73 million.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solo Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Solo Brands Inc. insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 127.52% of the shares at 127.91% float percentage. In total, 127.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bertram Growth Capital III (GPLLC), L.L.C. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.72 million shares (or 37.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 6.88 million shares, or about 21.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $58.71 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 1.84 million shares. This is just over 5.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 million, or 5.86% of the shares, all valued at about 15.65 million.