Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Stock?

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply an increase of 3.65% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AMTD share’s 52-week high remains $12.90, putting it -808.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $573.79M, with an average of 3.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

After registering a 3.65% upside in the last session, AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7100 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.48%, and -40.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.21%. Short interest in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) saw shorts transact 40790.0 shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.90, implying an increase of 97.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69.90 and $69.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMTD has been trading -4822.54% off suggested target high and -4822.54% from its likely low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMTD IDEA Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

AMTD IDEA Group insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.89% of the shares at 0.89% float percentage. In total, 0.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 0.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.02 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 21946.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25457.0