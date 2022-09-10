Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) Could Expand By 84.25 Percent Or More

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AYLA share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -691.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $25.80M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AYLA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1300 this Friday, 09/09/22, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.85%, and 34.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.79%. Short interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) saw shorts transact 30270.0 shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 84.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AYLA has been trading -746.56% off suggested target high and -217.46% from its likely low.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) shares are -50.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.79% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.30% this quarter before jumping 10.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $620k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $630k.

AYLA Dividends

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s Major holders

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 31.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.85% of the shares at 79.84% float percentage. In total, 54.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 14.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 0.71 million shares, or about 4.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.82 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 78000.0 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10596.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 18754.0.