Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -70.53% Year-To-Date

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AWH share’s 52-week high remains $3.92, putting it -653.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $61.26M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 739.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the last session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5370 this Friday, 09/09/22, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.21%, and -46.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.53%. Short interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 7.26 days time to cover.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aspira Women’s Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares are -49.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.00% against -2.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 million and $1.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.10% before jumping 51.30% in the following quarter.

AWH Dividends

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. insiders hold 49.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.66% of the shares at 30.92% float percentage. In total, 15.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 2.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.79 million shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.93 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.61 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.83 million.